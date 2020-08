GAUTHIER, RONALD ARMAND Peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the age of 73. Cherished brother of Ralph (Chris), Darlene (Frederick), Patricia (Tomas) and Michael (Georgia). Loved by his nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. Many thanks to the staff at Bendale Acres. Loved dearly, Rest in Peace brother.



