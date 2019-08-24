Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD ARTHUR WARR. View Sign Obituary



WARR, RONALD ARTHUR December 29, 1933 – August 12, 2019 After a life well lived and well shared, Ron died peacefully in his 86th year, at Toronto General Hospital, where he received exemplary care. Born in Montreal, son of the late John and Evelyn Warr, Ron is survived by his partner in business and life, his soulmate Jill and his sisters, Pat (Ted) and Cynthia (John, 2012). Cherished uncle of Ian (2009), Janet (Ron), Nancy (Bob, 2018) and Bayly. He will be missed by nephews Gary and Randy and their families. Ron was also a treasured brother-in-law, friend and uncle to the extended "Carter" Clan. He always said his life was richer for it. Ron was a serial entrepreneur enjoying several ventures but found his true success as founder of Cotton Ginny, Coconut Joe and many other banners. He forged lifelong friendships, both young and old, that enriched his life. Ron was a mentor to many and, above all, valued his relationships deeply. Ron impacted lives with his guidance, wisdom and eternal optimism. A heartfelt thanks to Dr. Lorretta Daniel and Connie (Qian) Xu (NP) for their unwavering commitment to his quality of life. During a 60-day stay at 5B Cardiology, his home away from home, Ron was treated with kindness and respect always. Dr. Robert Caravaggio and Dr. Charlie Chan also played a pivotal role in his care. For this we are forever grateful. Ron's wish would be that you not feel sadness but rather think of a time, meal, stock tip, book, floorplan, business challenge, strategy, phone call, debate, a laugh or conversation you have shared with him. This valiant, good man will be profoundly missed. We are the custodians of his memory. It will take some time for him to get to heaven though – seeing as he does not fly. In lieu of flowers, donations to the 5th Floor Cardiology Department at Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute or call 416-603-5300. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

