WISDOM, RONALD "JIMMY" ASHFORD January 25, 1947 – November 28, 2019 On Thursday, November 28, 2019, Ronald Wisdom, affectionately known as "Jimmy", passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, Ontario. Jimmy was a talented musician who entertained many notable individuals such as the late Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau. He transitioned into a successful barber of fifty years, creating a well-known business that was a prominent fixture along the Eglinton West corridor and Caribbean community. He leaves loving memories and will be forever remembered by Merva, his wife of 39 years, sons and daughters, Ninfa, Ron Jr., Ian, James and Nadine, his brother Clifford, nine grandchildren and one great-grandson. The viewing will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Salvation Army Yorkminster Citadel located at 1 Lord Seaton Rd., North York, Ontario M2P 2C1, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Salvation Army Yorkminster Citadel at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Donations to The Salvation Army, Yorkminster Citadel will be accepted in lieu of flowers. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019