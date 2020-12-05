1/2
Ronald Bell GLENESK
1933 - 2020
GLENESK, Ronald Bell May 14, 1933 - November 24, 2020 With saddened hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Ron Glenesk, beloved husband of Barbara Whitney and the late Phyllis Glenesk (nee Sloley); brother of the late Reverend William Glenesk; cherished father of Jennifer, Tony (Lindsay Smail) and Margaret (Greg Larouche); devoted and so proud grandfather of Ariel, Aidan, Miranda, Julian, Tomas, Camille and their partners; dear great-grandfather of Xander and Chloe. Former language teacher at Winchester High School, Glebe Collegiate (Ottawa) and R. H. King Collegiate (Scarborough). Very much a people person, Ron was gregarious, generous, kind and just a little stubborn. He loved classical music, tennis, books, the Balmy Beach Club, cigars, crossword puzzles, red wine, his coffee shop pals but most of all, his family. A family funeral service will be held with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Donations to Kingston Road United Church or Victoria College, University of Toronto would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, Danforth Chapel.

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
2570 Danforth Ave
Toronto, ON M4C1L3
4166983121
