GLENESK, Ronald Bell May 14, 1933 - November 24, 2020 With saddened hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Ron Glenesk, beloved husband of Barbara Whitney and the late Phyllis Glenesk (nee Sloley); brother of the late Reverend William Glenesk; cherished father of Jennifer, Tony (Lindsay Smail) and Margaret (Greg Larouche); devoted and so proud grandfather of Ariel, Aidan, Miranda, Julian, Tomas, Camille and their partners; dear great-grandfather of Xander and Chloe. Former language teacher at Winchester High School, Glebe Collegiate (Ottawa) and R. H. King Collegiate (Scarborough). Very much a people person, Ron was gregarious, generous, kind and just a little stubborn. He loved classical music, tennis, books, the Balmy Beach Club, cigars, crossword puzzles, red wine, his coffee shop pals but most of all, his family. A family funeral service will be held with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Donations to Kingston Road United Church or Victoria College, University of Toronto would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, Danforth Chapel.



