WILLS, RONALD BEVERLY It is with great sadness that our family announces that Ron Wills passed away suddenly, yet peacefully, on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the age of 76. Beloved husband of the late Lynda (nee Mitchell); proud and loving father of Keri (Krys); and caring and committed grandad to Mila and Zayli. Ron touched many lives as a friend, son, brother and uncle. Ron was a Canadian professional golfer, an exceptional curler and later in life, had a knack in sales, however his pride and joy was always his family. Friends and family will remember him for his courage and strength, his sense of humour, combined with his infectious smile, which provided joy and happiness to all who surrounded him. We will always cherish the wonderful memories and love you forever. "Team Wills" A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Hospital for Sick Children, through Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E., Orillia, (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence or donations are welcome at www.simcoefunneralhome.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
