Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald BOND. View Sign Obituary

BOND, Ronald February 17, 1929 – July 2, 2019 At the amazing age of 90, our Dad passed away peacefully the morning of July 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born in Southport, England, on February 17, 1929, the elder son to John Johnson Bond and Phyllis B. Bond (nee Still). Following service in the Royal Air Force as a radio and radar technician, he entered banking, discovered a liking for trust work where he earned the top award in the "Diploma in Trust Work". In his spare time, he cycled across Europe, tore up the field playing rugby and earned a law degree from London University. Dad was crazy smart! During this time, on a blind date Ron met and fell in love with the original Sporty Spice….Gillian. Two weeks into their relationship, Ron proposed and made Gillian his wife and badminton/tennis/golf/parenting partner of 65 years. In 1958, Ron joined Montreal Trust Company in London, England. In 1962, he was transferred to Vancouver and from there (with family in tow) moved across Canada several times to positions of increasing responsibility retiring as Executive Vice President Corporate Services in 1992. His retirement was spent in Oakville, Ontario, with Gillian enjoying the fellowship of the curling members of the Mississauga Golf & Country Club and golfing at the Trafalgar Golf & Country Club. Dad's artistic side was displayed in his precise woodworking skills and beautiful self-taught classical guitar playing. His knowledge and love of classical music was inspiring. Dad listened to and enjoyed the Greats to the very end. Dad will be dearly missed by Gillian and their 3 children…Stephen (Linda), Nicholas (Linda) and Debbie (Mark). He had a special fondness for family gatherings and holidays which grew steadily over the years including the grandchildren he was so proud of...Ainsley, Devon, Chandler, Alex, Ryan, Skye, Bailey and Piper and stepgrandchildren Matt and Lauren. A private service for immediate family will take place. There will be a celebration of life for family and friends with details to follow in the coming months. Dad's love for us was quiet, but deeply felt. Our love for him will continue in the memories of his laughter. No doubt, his journey to the other side was met eagerly by Sandy Boy, his much-loved golden retriever. Enjoy your walks you two.

BOND, Ronald February 17, 1929 – July 2, 2019 At the amazing age of 90, our Dad passed away peacefully the morning of July 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born in Southport, England, on February 17, 1929, the elder son to John Johnson Bond and Phyllis B. Bond (nee Still). Following service in the Royal Air Force as a radio and radar technician, he entered banking, discovered a liking for trust work where he earned the top award in the "Diploma in Trust Work". In his spare time, he cycled across Europe, tore up the field playing rugby and earned a law degree from London University. Dad was crazy smart! During this time, on a blind date Ron met and fell in love with the original Sporty Spice….Gillian. Two weeks into their relationship, Ron proposed and made Gillian his wife and badminton/tennis/golf/parenting partner of 65 years. In 1958, Ron joined Montreal Trust Company in London, England. In 1962, he was transferred to Vancouver and from there (with family in tow) moved across Canada several times to positions of increasing responsibility retiring as Executive Vice President Corporate Services in 1992. His retirement was spent in Oakville, Ontario, with Gillian enjoying the fellowship of the curling members of the Mississauga Golf & Country Club and golfing at the Trafalgar Golf & Country Club. Dad's artistic side was displayed in his precise woodworking skills and beautiful self-taught classical guitar playing. His knowledge and love of classical music was inspiring. Dad listened to and enjoyed the Greats to the very end. Dad will be dearly missed by Gillian and their 3 children…Stephen (Linda), Nicholas (Linda) and Debbie (Mark). He had a special fondness for family gatherings and holidays which grew steadily over the years including the grandchildren he was so proud of...Ainsley, Devon, Chandler, Alex, Ryan, Skye, Bailey and Piper and stepgrandchildren Matt and Lauren. A private service for immediate family will take place. There will be a celebration of life for family and friends with details to follow in the coming months. Dad's love for us was quiet, but deeply felt. Our love for him will continue in the memories of his laughter. No doubt, his journey to the other side was met eagerly by Sandy Boy, his much-loved golden retriever. Enjoy your walks you two. Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close