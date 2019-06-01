Du BOULAY, RONALD BRECK Peacefully at Mackenzie Hospital LTC, Richmond Hill, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at age 85. Husband to Noreen for 36 years. Loved by brother Michael (Nancy), sister Anne Bagosy (George), stepson Jude and step-grandchild Mark. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Service to be held on Wednesday, June 5th in the chapel at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 8361 Yonge Street, Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7. Enter off of Bayview Avenue. Visitation 12:00 to 1:15 p.m., Mass at 1:30 p.m. Interment on site. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Parkinson Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019