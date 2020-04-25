BURBIDGE, RONALD "LORNE" February 17, 1936 - April 20, 2020 (Retired Platoon Chief, North York Fire Dept.) (Retired King City Fire Chief) Lorne passed away in peace April 20, 2020 into the open and accepting arms of the Lord. Lorne is survived by his forever sweetheart in marriage of 61+ years, Isobel (nee Bishop), children Alex (Holly), David (Patty), Heather (Danny Boccia), Bryan (Andrea). Lorne had many precious treasures, 10 to be exact. Toni Elaine (Mike Hermanns), Rachel Burbidge, Lauren and Lexi Burbidge, David, Brady and Caroline Boccia, Cody, Emma and Brett Burbidge. Lorne's newest treasure was his great-grandson Wesley Alexander, born April 13th to Toni and Mike. He was well known for his sense of humour, he always had a joke to bring a smile to the faces he was with. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you carry that honour forward to make someone smile. Please buy a coffee or lunch for a stranger, smile at someone who needs one or do an act of kindness that could change a life. If you wish to do a financial donation, please do so with the charity of your choice and think of Lorne when you do. A celebration of life will be planned later in the year. Online tributes may be left at marshallfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.