RONALD C. BUCHAN
BUCHAN, RONALD C. July 13, 1934 - September 30, 2020 Ronald Buchan passed away peacefully after a struggle with cancer on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in his 86th year. Ron was a long time employee of CIBC and spent 30 years with Kinross Mortgage Corporation/CIBC Mortgage Corporation. Beloved husband of Kathleen Buchan (Coulter) and predeceased by his beloved wife Beth (P. Elizabeth) Page (1990) and his son Donald Craig (1998). Loving father of Kimberley Anne Gregory of London, ON. Dear brother of Kenneth (Deanne) of London, ON. Stepfather of Anne Rooney of Vancouver, BC, David Rooney of Mississauga, ON, Christopher Rooney of Bracebridge, ON and 6 wonderful step-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Tomkins House Hospice, 948 Fuller Avenue, Penetanguishene, ON, L9M 1G7. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
