PENWARDEN, RONALD CHARLES Passed away peacefully, on May 29, 2020. Ronald (Ron) was born in Toronto, on January 22, 1934, to Kathleen and Donald Penwarden. Ron is survived by his sister Lorraine Tippett (nee Penwarden) and brother Lloyd Penwarden. Ron will be missed by his children Michael (Sandra), Kenneth (Elsyse), Deborah (Matthew), Edward (Violet), Sandra and Linda (Jason); grandchildren Michaela, Meghan, Hannah, Amanda, Adam and Elizabeth. Ron will be remembered for his 11 years of military service in the RCHA, his love of chess, the cartoons and art work he created and his story-telling, intellect and sense of humour. Ron lived with Parkinson's Disease (PD) for more than twenty years. He learned everything he could about his disease and helped others afflicted with PD through his volunteer work with Parkinson Society Canada Central and Northern Ontario Region, leading the Leaside Support Group and contributing to the Parkinson Society newsletter, "Live Wire." In memory of Ron, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at dpenwarden@rogers.com



