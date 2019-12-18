JORGENSEN, RONALD CHRISTIAN June 14, 1945 - December 15, 2019 Regretfully announcing the sudden passing of Ron, predeceased by his parents Harry and Rita, high school sweetheart and husband of 51 years to Leslie (Hubbert), cherished father of Christian (Sheena) and Ingrid Cochrane (Bryan). Proud grandfather to Robyn (Nick), Brittany (Cam), Colby, Victoria, Bailey (Lisa), Jake, Serah, Danika and Erik. Brother to Catherine (Fred) and Jane (Robert). Fondly remembered by his Rover family and brothers and sisters at the North York Fire Department (retired 1995). Ron was a man whose actions spoke louder than words, always sacrificing of himself to help others. Ron left this world a better place than which he found it. Dearly missed. Visitation will be held at Harvest Bible Chapel, 7 George St., Barrie, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. If so desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Oh, taste and see that the LORD is good! Blessed is the man who takes refuge in him! - Psalm 34:8 Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston, 705-435-3535.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 18, 2019