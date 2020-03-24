|
CLARK, Ronald Craig Fordyce September 8, 1948 - March 21, 2020 Ronald died at home, as he wished. He was the beloved and cherished husband to Dr. Eva Grunfeld; brother to Jeanette Browne (David); caring and loving uncle to nieces and nephews Michelle, Kim (Jeff), Jeffrey (Nancy), Kayla (Christine) and Aaron; and great-uncle to Quinn, James and Lylah. His family and many friends will miss his kindness, caring, quiet wit and generosity. He approached everything with dignity, politeness and panache (he was known to even wear a tie while fixing friends' cars). He was always willing to help and was the "go to person" for anything and everything anyone needed to know or to fix, always offered with modesty and consideration. A true renaissance man! The family is indebted to the team at Princess Margaret Hospital for the excellent care Ron received: Drs. Aaron Hansen, Andrew Bayle and Camilla Zimmerman. And, the thoughtful care from Dr. Ciara Whelan from the Temmy Latner Palliative Care Program and the palliative homecare team through the Toronto Central LHIN. Without the support of their services Ron's wish to be at home till the end would not have been possible. Donations in Ron's memory can be made to the palliative care program at Princess Margaret Hospital (https://thepmcf.ca/Donate-Now) or to Temmy Latner (http://www.tlcpc.org/patients/home-care/care-team/donors). Sadly, due to public health concerns, a remembrance and celebration of Ron's life will be postponed until the summer of 2020. An announcement will be made on these pages. We invite you to leave condolences and memories of Ronald online at www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 24, 2020