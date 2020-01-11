|
DAGILIS, RONALD Ronald Dagilis passed away December 31, 2019, at 83 years of age, after a few months of struggle with colon cancer and, ultimately, MRSA bacteria. Ron began his teaching career in Blind River followed by a long career as an English teacher and Guidance Counselor in Toronto (Harbord C.I., Lawrence Park C.I. and Brockton High School). Ron was active in supporting his students by organizing extracurricular activities including theatre and coaching the ski team. Ron always believed he had a fortunate life. After retiring from Brockton in 1995, Ron made the most of his time by continuing to pursue his varied interests. As a Snow Host, both at Blue Mountain and at Big White, he shared with others his passion for skiing. Ron travelled extensively in parts of Asia, Latin America and Europe. He also joined tours to hike Mount Blanc and ski in Switzerland, Chile and Argentina. Recently, Ron had the opportunity to visit relatives in Lithuania. Throughout his adventures, he was an avid photographer and enjoyed sharing his travel stories and photos with others. Ron had a lifelong passion for music. He was a member of numerous choirs, barbershop singing groups and bands over the years. Most recently, he was an enthusiastic trombone player in several community music groups in Muskoka including the Gravenhurst Bifocal Concert Band (Ron was a previous president), Muskoka Dixie and Brassworks. Some might also remember him as a volunteer at the Dorset Heritage Museum. Ron leaves behind his wife Marjorie, his sons Scott (Engelin) and Trevor (Anne) and his granddaughter Nikki. A private family burial will be held in the spring. Condolences may be left at https://www.aftercare.org/obituaries/. Those wishing to honour Ron's memory may consider donating to the Dorset Heritage Museum (https://www.dorsetheritagemuseum.ca/), or donating to a community music organization of their choice. Ron would have encouraged you to invite a friend to enjoy a local community concert in your area.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020