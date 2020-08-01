VYFHUIS, Ronald Desmond "Peter" Born Georgetown, British Guiana, November 15, 1929. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in his 91st year. Eldest son of the late Cyril and Ethlynde Vyfhuis. Beloved brother of Sandra (Stephens), the late Michael and Susan (Langley). Devoted husband of Theresa (Terry) for nearly 64 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Leslie and Mark, Allison and Joseph, Dexter and Raquel. Adored grandpa of 10 and great-grandpa of 10. A kind, fair-minded gentleman, passionate about his family, his homeland, the outdoors, gardening and tennis. He will be sadly missed by all. RIP. Online condolences may be left at oneillfuneral.ca