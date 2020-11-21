WILSON, RONALD DOUGLAS Passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the age of 88. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 67 years, Phyllis (nee Weese). Ronald was the loving father of Paul (Lorraine) Wilson, Joan (Kevin) McNaughton, and late Debbie (Paul (Cathy)) Legere. He will live on in the hearts of his grandchildren, Amanda (Andrew), Mark (Victoria), Ashley (Dylan), Scott (Christina), Andrew (Krissy), Shawn (Laura), Amey, Rebecca (Kyle) and Eric, and great-grandchildren Benjamin and Madelyn. Dear brother of Gerald (late Elaine) Wilson, and late Carl (Dorothy) Wilson. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Although Ronald would have loved his many friends and relatives to attend his funeral, in order to keep everyone safe from Covid, we will be having a private family service to celebrate Ronald's life at the Wartman Funeral Home Napanee Chapel. Interment to follow at Reidville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or St. Andrews United Church, Markham would be appreciated. Online condolences and donations at wartmanfuneralhomes.com