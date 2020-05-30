RONALD E. CHAPMAN
CHAPMAN, RONALD E. Ron passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Scarborough Extendicare Long-Term Care Home, from pneumonia, at the age of 90. We are very grateful for the care and compassion he received at Extendicare. Ron was always fascinated by airplanes and cars. As a teenager, he became interested in radio controlled model airplanes and eventually became adept at designing and building model airplanes for himself and others. He also designed and built engines and propellers. Part of his basement workshop was dedicated to electronics, where he built and repaired radio controllers. He was Canadian Model Aeronautics Champion back in the early/mid 1960's and was inducted into the MAAC Hall of Fame. He was also a member of the RCAF in his younger days, stationed at Cold Lake, Alberta. After leaving the Air Force, Ron became an automotive mechanic, then decided to become a Teacher, teaching at, first: Bathurst Heights Secondary School: and later, George Vanier Secondary School. He taught Auto Mechanics, Wood and Metal Shop. Ron will be sadly missed by Joan, his wife of 55 years, his son Rusty (Kathy) and daughter Roni (Glenn) and grandsons Cole (Rusty) and Mason and Gryphin (Roni), his brother, Ernie and family, as well as many, many RC modellers, as he was quite famous in those circles. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society, or the SPCA. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Giffen – Mack Funeral Home, 416-281-6800.

Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
