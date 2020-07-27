1/
RONALD EDWARD LENNOX
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LENNOX CPA/CA, RONALD EDWARD September 30, 1932 – July 23, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather on July 23, 2020. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 63 years; Margaret (Peggy), his children, Anne, Nancy (Ed), Rhonda (Michael) and John (Kathie); his grandchildren, Greg (Erin), Kaitlin (Matt), Christie, Steven, James, Zac, Rowan and Greydon; and his great-granddaughter Raeleigh. He is also survived by his sister Gladys Chapman and his brother-in-law Ken Richards (Lucy). He was predeceased by his parents, Ronald and Christina Lennox. Ron will always be remembered for his devotion to his wife and family. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made in Ron's memory to Doctors Without Borders. A private family service will be held. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.S. Kane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved