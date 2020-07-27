LENNOX CPA/CA, RONALD EDWARD September 30, 1932 – July 23, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather on July 23, 2020. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 63 years; Margaret (Peggy), his children, Anne, Nancy (Ed), Rhonda (Michael) and John (Kathie); his grandchildren, Greg (Erin), Kaitlin (Matt), Christie, Steven, James, Zac, Rowan and Greydon; and his great-granddaughter Raeleigh. He is also survived by his sister Gladys Chapman and his brother-in-law Ken Richards (Lucy). He was predeceased by his parents, Ronald and Christina Lennox. Ron will always be remembered for his devotion to his wife and family. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made in Ron's memory to Doctors Without Borders. A private family service will be held. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca