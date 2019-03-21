EDWARDS, RONALD (Retired employee of Voyageur Colonial Bus Lines) Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 81. Survived by his wife Reta. Loving father of Michael, Kelly (Grant Dickson) and Deborah (Leon Zwiers). Proud Grandpa of Jennifer and Jacob. No funeral service. Cremation has taken place. A special thank you to nursing and care staff at Lakeridge Health Oshawa.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2019