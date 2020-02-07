Home

DODGE, RONALD ERIC (RON) Age 83, died peacefully in his sleep on January 27, 2020, in his Florida winter home. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Dodge Smith, his sister, Elizabeth Webster and a large, loving extended family. A Celebration of Life will take place at Maple Grove United Church in Oakville, on May 9, 2020. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Ron's memory may do so to the Ontario Harmonize for Speech Fund (harmoize4speech.org). Ron was a lifelong barbershop singer and his quartet and chorus regularly raised money for this foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 7, 2020
