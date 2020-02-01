|
DOYLE, RONALD ERNEST November 11, 1937 – January 29, 2020 Ron passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the comfort and love of his family. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 52 years Jennifer (née Edge), sons Michael (Jacqueline Fulton), Robert (Eva Przepiorka) and Shawn (Thuy Tran-Doyle), grandchildren Megan, Isabella and Ryan and Evan, Emmilie and Edward, brother William (Andrée) and sister Elizabeth Sharman (Robert). Ron was born in Sweetsburg, Québec and grew up in the Eastern Townships. He attended McGill and Sir George Williams Universities in Montréal. His first job was with the Columbian Carbon Company but he worked for most of his life in sales and as a business manager for Monsanto (later Solutia). His community volunteer work included Scout leadership, many years as Program Coordinator and a member of the Board for the Burlington Boys Gymnastics Club as well as for the Ontario Gymnastics Federation, Secretary for the Cottage Association and President of the condominium complex where he resided. Ron lived his life with integrity, honesty and good nature. He met each day with a smile and a twinkle in his eye and strived for fairness in all his actions. Family was the most important thing to Ron and he enjoyed spending time making memories with family and friends at their cottage in Muskoka. A Memorial Service will be held at The First Unitarian Church of Hamilton, 170 Dundurn St. S., on Thursday, February 6th at 1:30 p.m. His is a life worth celebrating; he lived it well and to the fullest. Donations in Ron's memory, can be made to Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation or . Ron was treated with the utmost care and compassion by the medical staff at Joseph Brant Hospital as well as by LIHN service providers at home. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020