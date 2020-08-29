FONTAINE, RONALD FRANCIS Ron passed away peacefully, on August 20, 2020 at home in Agincourt, surrounded by his loving family. Born in 1930, in the Weston neighbourhood of Toronto, Ron was the third child born to Frederick and Evelyn Fontaine. He was predeceased by his siblings Marjory, Leslie and Doreen. Ron was a devoted father to Leanne (Mark), Cathy, Rhonda and Debra (Ron was predeceased by his much loved son-in-law Bob in 2013). The best Granddad in the world to his "favourite grandchildren": Tom (Kelly), Danielle (Matt), Laura (Leighton), Kyle (Cassie), Tyler (Danielle), Brendan (Brittany), Cory and Cody. A super Papa to his great-grandchildren: Charlie, Sienna, Lincoln, Kennedy, Lucy and London. Ron loved his close neighbours Eileen and her husband Bob Newbigging, and he shared a loving father-son relationship with him. After his day's work as a lithographer, (35 years with Brigdens, Toronto), Ron enjoyed life to the full with Edna; travelling, enjoying their Haliburton Highlands cottage, sailing his laser, canoeing and snorkelling. At home, one could often find him in his carpentry workshop with the radio blaring a Leafs or Blue Jays game. In his life, Ron loved his family and friends above all else; he impacted our lives in so many ways, loving us deeply and unconditionally, and in turn, we loved him and will miss his presence in our lives forever. At the wish of Mrs. Fontaine, (due to current circumstances), a memorial service will be held in the future. Donations may be made to Camp Oochigeas, to support children living with cancer.



