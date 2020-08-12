HARVEY, RONALD FRANCIS Sadly, on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto at age 91. Ronald Harvey, beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Martin), loved father of Jo-Anne Scott (Craig), Sue Oldfin (Brad) and Judy Mitchell (Neil), loving grandfather of Matt (Tamara), Steve, Colin, Andrew, Nicole, Wes, Brooke and Cole, dear brother of Ken Harvey and his wife Mary, and Ann Hancox (the late Bill). Ronald will be missed by his extended family and all of his wonderful friends in Canterbury Common. The family will receive friends at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) on Friday, August 14th from 2 - 5 and 7 - 9 p.m. In accordance with the directives provided by the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, please contact the funeral home to schedule your visitation appointment. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone is mandatory. A private family service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, August 15th, interment Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and/or the Port Perry United Church. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com