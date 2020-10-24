BILLINGS, Ronald Frederick 1930 – 2020 Billings, (Dr.) Ronald Frederick passed October 20, 2020, in his 91st year. Son of Nita (Allen) and Frederick Billings, Father to Doug (2012), Lorraine and David, Grandfather to Sair, Mackenzie, Bronwyn and Sean. Predeceased by spouses Jeannette (Dobbie) and Linda (Brill). Thoughts go out to his dear friends 'the gang' who meant so much over the years. Ron maintained his Psychiatry practice at Sunnybrook Hospital and Associate Professorship with the faculty of medicine at the University of Toronto. Special thanks and appreciation for the exceptional care received at Springdale County Manor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store