GAIN, RONALD Passed away, at his residence on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the age of 67. Ronald Gain of Smithville formerly of Oakville. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 38 years Barbara Gain (nee Siemms). He will be remembered by his sons Cory and Bryan (Michelle). Ron was predeceased by his beloved dog Annie. Ron is survived by his brother Robert (Terri). He will be missed by many other extended family and friends. A Celebration of Ron's life will be held Sunday, February 23rd, from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m., at Lakeshore Convention Centre, 806 Southdown Road, Mississauga. Underground parking is offered if you follow to the left of the building. Donations to the St. Joseph's Hospital Auxillary would be greatly appreciated and can be made through the funeral home, 905-957-7031 or merritt-fh.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020