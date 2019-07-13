GALLOWAY, RONALD Passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Devoted and thoughtful husband to Bonnie Murray for over 23 years. Loving dad to Lisa and Suzanne, and step-dad to Sandy (Jemma), Sue (Emilio), Sheri and Shelley (Greg). Ron shared his love of debate and sport with grandchildren: Chris, Mike, Mathew, Erin and Derek. Ron was a longtime member of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 114, where he was well known for his love of food, snooker, Jazz and his passion for Football, especially his hometown Blackburn team. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2263 Marine Drive, Oakville – Room B1 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019