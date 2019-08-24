RONALD GEORGE DUNNE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD GEORGE DUNNE.
Service Information
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON
M9W4J9
(416)-745-7555
Obituary

DUNNE CPA CA, RONALD GEORGE Suddenly, at the Humber River Hospital, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Ronald Dunne, dearly beloved husband of 63 years to Beverley (nee Phillips). Beloved father of Michael and his wife Stacey, and Eric and his wife Erin. Loving grandfather of Ian, Aislinn, Patrick and Thomas. Dear brother of James and his wife Barbara. Resting at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard), on Sunday, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Service in the Chapel, Monday, August 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Beechwood Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.