DUNNE CPA CA, RONALD GEORGE Suddenly, at the Humber River Hospital, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Ronald Dunne, dearly beloved husband of 63 years to Beverley (nee Phillips). Beloved father of Michael and his wife Stacey, and Eric and his wife Erin. Loving grandfather of Ian, Aislinn, Patrick and Thomas. Dear brother of James and his wife Barbara. Resting at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard), on Sunday, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Service in the Chapel, Monday, August 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Beechwood Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019