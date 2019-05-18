JARMAN, RONALD GEORGE Ron passed away suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the age of 57. Dedicated son of Betty and the late George Jarman. Loving husband of almost 38 years to Janna Guay. Amazing Dad of Adam (Jenn) and Elizabeth (Sean). Awesome Grandpa to Hailey, Jax and Wynter. Friends will be received at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St.), on Monday, May 20th from 1 to 3 p.m. "Rants & Raves" speeches at 2:30 p.m. Reception to follow at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 527. A private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunnybrook Health Science Centre. Condolences www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019