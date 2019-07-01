MCCLEARY, Ronald George November 12, 1932 - June 22, 2019 Predeceased by his parents Thomas George and Winnifred (nee Smith-North), sister June Grace and brothers Kenneth William and George Thomas. He will be missed by his brother Roger, sister-in-law Elizabeth "Ann" and many friends and extended family. Caring uncle of Sandra and Michael McCleary. Friends may call at the Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1535 South Gateway Rd., Mississauga, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 2 p.m. until time of service at 3.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 1, 2019