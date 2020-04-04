|
MEERE, RONALD GEORGE December 16, 1949-April 1, 2020 We are mourning the sudden loss of Ron, dear son of Albert and Hazel Meere. Ron was a loving, devoted brother to Violet (Dominic), Irene (Bud), Gladys (Ken), Albert (Eve), Tom (Carol), Elsie (Fred) and Linda. He will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, Karen (Greg), Gary (Nadine), John (Cindy), Mark (Melissa), Colleen (Mark), Charlene, Kevin, Janice, Laura and Sheldon (Rhiannon). Ron worked for 37 years at Scarborough Centenary Hospital in the housekeeping department. Ron was a kind and caring soul, taken from us far too soon. Many thanks to the wonderful, compassionate third floor nursing staff at Seven Oaks Long Term Care. Jennifer was Ron's guardian angel and we are truly grateful. A small private family service will be held April 6th at Pine Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020