PETRIE, Ronald George At Humber River Hospital on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 74. Life partner of Mitchel Sullivan. Dear brother of Randy (Yvonne), Judy, Barry, and Rob (Shylo) and uncle of Carson. Ron will be sadly missed by his many family and friends in the GTA. He was a past member of the Knights of Columbus. Visitation at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. until memorial service in the chapel at 11 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Art Gallery of Ontario would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 19, 2019