Service Information Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel 2401 Steeles Avenue West Toronto , ON M3J 2P1 (416)-663-9060 Obituary

GOLDEN, RONALD Peacefully at Bridgepoint Health (Palliative Care) on July 10, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Beloved husband of Anne for 59 of his 81 years. Loving and devoted father of Beth and Karen and warm and heartfelt friend to their partners and late husband, Dean Fisher and David Beutel and the late Michael Mandel. Doting, dedicated and adoring grandfather to Teddy and Sophie Weinstein and to Tevi and Orly Mandel. Beloved son of the late Gert and Harry Golden. Dear brother of Aubrey Golden and brother-in-law of Judith Golden, Nancy and Irv Kumer, Barby and Ronny Kay. He will be very deeply missed and fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, patients and colleagues at his periodontal practice, where he treated patients with care and compassion for 45 years. Ron's gentle kindness, patience, determination, and smiling blue eyes were a gift to all who knew him. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva at 150 Heath Street West, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Narayever Synagogue 416-927-0546,

