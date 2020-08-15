1/1
RONALD GOODFELLOW
GOODFELLOW, RONALD With sorrow, we announce the passing of Ronald Goodfellow on August 12, 2020. Ron will be missed by his loving wife Marilyn (50 years), his daughter Kristina (Brandon), son Grant (Tuyet) and twin grandchildren, Liam and Riley. Ron worked for the Peel Board of Education from 1966 - 1997. He was a teacher, councellor and Deptartment Head of Counselling at Brampton Centennial S.S. and Mayfield S.S. A private family celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice, if desired. To send expressions of sympathy, please go to www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
