POCKLINGTON, RONALD GORDON Died peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in his sleep at the age of 68 due to complications after a July heart attack. Beloved husband of Alyson (Dysart), proud father of Scott, predeceased by son Andrew, brother of John (Eileen) of Minett and Mary (Harv) Clough of Port Carling. Ron loved family, food, flying and bad jokes. Ron's career was running Pocklington Survey Equipment and Advocare Canada recycling home care medical equipment. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to a charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home. For funeral information, please contact the funeral home, 905- 844-2600. Online condolences can be left at koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 18, 2019