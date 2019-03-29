HAINES, RONALD "RON" Peacefully passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Scarborough General Hospital. Loving husband of Margaret. Proud father of Tara and Jason and his wife Laura. Proud and loving grandfather to Liam and Emmett. He will be sadly missed and will forever be in our hearts. Funeral services will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd. (just east of St. Clair Ave. E.). Visitation on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 29, 2019