SOPHER, RONALD HAROLD Entered into rest peacefully at the Markham Stouffville Hospital on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 90. Ron Sopher was the beloved husband of the late Ruth A. Sopher (nee Hockley) 2015 for over 62 years. Best father in the world to Ron Jr., Charles (Brigitte), and the late Philip (survived by Mary). Proud grandpa of Brice (Lan), Lili (Aris), Liam and Mathew. Son of the late Ambrose and Joyce Sopher. Ron will be deeply missed by his extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Anglican Church, 45 Russell St. West, Lindsay, on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. If desired, memorial donations to the or the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Thank you to the staff of Markham Stouffville Hospital for their wonderful care during Ron's last weeks. Arrangements entrusted to the Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Online donations and or condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019