VEY, RONALD HARRISON Ron Vey passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born on March 13, 1928 in Long Beach, Trinity Bay, Newfoundland, Ron moved to Toronto in 1947. There he met Mary Bradbury, whom he married in 1952. While raising a family and working, Ron furthered his education to become an engineer. Ron was a proud Newfoundlander. He loved to spend time with his family at the cottage and made yearly trips to Newfoundland with his wife and daughters and eventually his granddaughters. Ron was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary (2013) and is survived by his daughters, Sandra and Lisa, granddaughters, Laura Gossage (Roland) and Melanie Walker (Stephen), and great-grandchildren, Trenton, Ethan, Aiden and Claire Gossage, Elliot and Eleanor Walker. One of eight siblings, Ron is also survived by his brothers Cyril and Eldon Vey and sister Audrey Drodge. Uncle Ron will be greatly missed by his vast number of nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff at Tony Stacey Centre and Rouge Valley Centenary Hospital. A memorial service for family and friends will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Road, Scarborough M1M 1N5, 416-267-4656. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020
