Ronald Hugheason SWARTMAN

Obituary

SWARTMAN, Ronald Hugheason Passed away at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia, after a brief battle with cancer on June 30, 2019, at the age of 84. Ron was the loving companion to Heather (Handson) Monument. Dear uncle to Carl, Kerri, Steven, Rod and their families. As per Ron's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses in the emergency and palliative care at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital for all their help and kindness. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Ron to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at manganfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019
