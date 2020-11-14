HUTCHINSON, RONALD (RON) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ronald (Ron) Hutchinson on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Peel Manor at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Helena Ruth Hutchinson (Sterritt) for 56 years. Loving father of Kevin, Charlene and Karen (Trevor). Proud grandfather of Rebecca (Mitch), Brett, Joshua, Cody and Tyler. Ron retired after 30 years of service at Nortel. His hobbies included tennis, badminton and gardening. Ron will be missed by his family and friends. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 for family members only.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store