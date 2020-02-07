Home

Chapel Ridge Funeral Home
8911 Woodbine Avenue
Markham, ON L3R 5G1
(905) 305-8508
RONALD IRVING GASTON McINTOSH

RONALD IRVING GASTON McINTOSH Obituary
McINTOSH, RONALD IRVING GASTON September 14, 1949 - January 25, 2020 Ronald is now in the presence of God and his father the late George A. McIntosh II and mother the late Breta Blair. Ronald leaves behind his sisters and brother Joan K. Alexander, Myrna Arlette McIntosh and George A. McIntosh III. He also leaves behind his nephews and nieces Julian Alexander, George A. McIntosh IV, Arnold K. McIntosh, Olua Kemi Alexander and his in-laws Hazra McIntosh, Deidre McIntosh and James Nicol Sr. plus, he leaves his grandnephews and grandnieces plus many other family living in Canada, United States, Great Britain and the Caribbean. The Visitation will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. at the Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham. Funeral Services Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Immaculate RC, 10295 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill. www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 7, 2020
