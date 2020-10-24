CHAPMAN, RONALD JAMES In loving memory of Ronald James Chapman, who passed away in the early hours of October 22, 2020 at Ajax Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Juliette. Will be sadly missed by daughters Pamela and Melanie (Rodney) and grandchildren Matthew, Mitchell and Jennifer. Brother-in-law of Brian Wood. Ron spent the majority of his working life as an electrician at The Toronto Star and The Scarborough Board of Education. He loved fishing and spending time on the water. He liked to putter around and get his hands on any new gadget that he could. As per his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. To honour his memory, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Toronto Rehab Foundation. Online condolences can be made at Simple Alternative Funeral Centres Pickering. www.etouch.ca
www.torontorehab foundation.com