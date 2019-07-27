GILPIN, RONALD "RON" JAMES 1943 - 2019 Passed away (set sail) peacefully on July 6, 2019, surrounded by family and close friends. Predeceased by his "First Mate" Shirley (nee Gill), in 2017. Ron was a longtime member and Commodore of the Toronto Humber Yacht Club and owner/operator of Toronto Bay Marine. He will be missed. Sail on Ron, you and Shirl are together again. A celebration of life will be held at the Toronto Humber Yacht Club, 101 Humber Valley Road, Toronto, on Sunday, July 28th, from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019