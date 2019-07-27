RONALD JAMES "RON" GILPIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD JAMES "RON" GILPIN.
Obituary

GILPIN, RONALD "RON" JAMES 1943 - 2019 Passed away (set sail) peacefully on July 6, 2019, surrounded by family and close friends. Predeceased by his "First Mate" Shirley (nee Gill), in 2017. Ron was a longtime member and Commodore of the Toronto Humber Yacht Club and owner/operator of Toronto Bay Marine. He will be missed. Sail on Ron, you and Shirl are together again. A celebration of life will be held at the Toronto Humber Yacht Club, 101 Humber Valley Road, Toronto, on Sunday, July 28th, from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.