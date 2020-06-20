RONALD JAMES HEBERT
HEBERT, RONALD JAMES November 9, 1938 - June 9, 2020 Time to say goodbye to an outstanding and lovely person. Ron had a great spirit and always believed in the Impossible Dream. A successful soul and amazing intellect. Loved dearly by his wife Janice, as well as his children, Greg Dan, Andrea and grandchildren, Xenia, Chloe, Devon, Emily, Paul and Kouta. Forever in our hearts Love You Ron.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.
