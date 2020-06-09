Ronald James SKEFFINGTON
SKEFFINGTON, Ronald James Passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Ron Skeffington, dearly beloved husband to the late Mary. Loving father of Betty, Kevin (Jane) and Lisa (Carmine). Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Kori, Lidia-Marie (Seaver), Alexandria, Theadora (Jake) and Charlotte; and great-grandfather of Madison, Abigail and our little angel Luisa Rose. Ron will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he touched in so many ways through his many charitable works, including his time with the Rexdale Lions Club, his years owning the Toy Truck Place, and his huge contribution to the trucking industry over the years. Due to the current world pandemic, a small private family service will take place on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers in Ron's memory, would be greatly appreciated by his family to these charities close to his heart, The Children's Health Foundation, The Canadian Cancer Society and the Alzheimers Society of Canada. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 9, 2020.
