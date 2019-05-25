JEX, RONALD July 16, 1926 – May 20, 2019 Peacefully after a long hard battle with cancer, on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Maxine (née Reid). Loving father of Nancy Adrienne Jex (Gregory Lutick) and Aaron Zane Jex. He will be missed by extended family and friends. Growing up in Milford Bay in the Muskoka region, Ron spent lots of time on the water, rowing, swimming and fishing. He was also a caddy for Beaumaris Golf Club during the summers. Ron played trumpet with the 48th Highlander's Regimental Band, then served as a Gunner with the Canadian Army from September 1944, to May 1946. Following the war, he started with Brewer's Retail and worked his way up the ranks until his retirement in 1985. During this time Ron served his community with United Way and the Rotary Club. Ron loved the outdoors, and spent much of his time sailing, camping with the family and playing tennis, amongst many other outdoor activities. For those wishing, in memory of Ron, donations to the Nature Conservancy of Canada would be appreciated. Condolences, donations and tributes may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019