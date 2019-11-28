WHITE, RONALD JOHN Peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the age of 91. Loving husband of the late Jacqueline White (nee Jolly). Sadly missed by his children Scott and his wife Patti, Melynda and her husband John and Stephen and his wife Julie. Adored by his grandchildren Matthew, Paul, Lucas, Catherine, Lauren and Alana, and his great-grandchildren Logan, Lillian, Charlotte and Abigail. Ron had a long and illustrious career at London Life for over 70 years. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home "Brampton Chapel", 52 Main Street South (Hwy. 10), Brampton, on Saturday, November 30th, from 12:00 p.m. until a time of service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Donations in Ronald's memory to the or Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2019