WOOTTEN, RONALD JOHN It is with sadness, that the family accepts the passing of RONALD JOHN WOOTTON on August 19, 2019. A resident of Scarborough, he is survived by his beloved Meraj, his spouse of 25 years, stepson Aamir (Junbo), his daughter Karen Wootton, grandson Joshua, sister Lynda Grant (Bob) and brother Kenneth. Predeceased by his daughter Kimberley Wootton and his parents Harold and Isabella Wootton. Ron was born in North Bay and worked for Bell Canada for 31 years. He considered himself lucky to secure a BCI contract in Trinidad for 2 years and was ready with his earned nautical licences to pursue one of the loves of his life - sailing. As many may dream, he sailed the Caribbean Sea and continued his boating passion until his passing. In 2012, he was the recipient of the Queen Elizabeth Jubilee medal for his community involvement over many years, as well the Urban Hero Award in 2013. Another passion of Ron's was fishing, and especially with his buddies, all of whom were in search of the big catch, which took them to all the best fishing holes from B.C. to Newfoundland. He was the family handyman, tutored by his father. He could fix or rig up anything to keep it going. Junk, from the dump, became either a jewel or at least something that would make do. His cottage at Shadow Lake in the Kawarthas became the repository for much of his handywork. Ron was kind, enjoyed the quietude of nature, as well as being the prankster in the group. Always respectful, sentimental and a person to be counted on. His fight with cancer finally ended as he set sail into the sunset and smiled back at his family and friends. Family and friends will be received at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home – Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd., (west of McCowan Rd.), on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 12 p.m., until a time of service in the chapel at 1 p.m. A private interment service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of Oochigeas, 464 Bathurst St., Toronto, Ont. M5T 2S9, a summer camp for children with cancer. https://support.ooch.org/in-honour/ronald-j-wootton Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 21, 2019