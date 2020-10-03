1/1
RONALD JOHN YATES
YATES, RONALD JOHN July 12, 1940 - September 16, 2020 Born in Brampton, Ontario July 12, 1940. Died in Brampton, Ontario September 16, 2020. Predeceased by his mother Violet Graham, his father Henry Stanley John Yates, his older brother Mervyn, his older sister Lorene. He is survived by his younger sister Marilyn. Ron was born in Brampton and grew up on the farm in Bolton. He went to Brampton High School and attended Ryerson. He spent many years in purchasing. He finished his working years buying and helping to build Northern Coatings. After retiring, Ron moved to Mount Forest where he became very active in the seniors organizations. He gained many new friends in the four years he lived there. He kept those relationships until the end. In recent years, Ron moved to Orangeville so he could be closer to his daughter Maryann, her husband Patrick and their three children. They all took many memorable adventures and holidays together. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Aven, Jada, Will and Mylo. They all carry special memories of him. Ron leaves many different family members, and friends behind. He was ultimately happy and his sense of humour and comedic timing was untouchable. He will never be forgotten. Funeral Service was held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
05:00 PM
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
