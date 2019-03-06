CHARLEBOIS, RONALD JOSEPH GODFREY It is with sadness we announce that Ronald Joseph Godfrey Charlebois passed away March 3, 2019 in his 82nd year after a very short illness. Ron was a man known for his big laugh and love of spending time at the cottage. He was loved by his family and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held at the Pine Hills Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Ave. in Toronto: Thursday, March 7, 2019, Visitation 5:00-9:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, Visitation 1:30-2:30 p.m. with funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Reception 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Pine Hills Reception Centre.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2019