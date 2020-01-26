|
SANTAGATO, RONALD JOSEPH May 2, 1949 – January 24, 2020 Ron is at peace, after a long suffering from Parkinsons. He is survived by Gina, his loving wife of 46 years, son Nicholas (Nadia), and daughter Stephanie Bacsalmasi (Steve). Devoted "Papa" to grandchildren, Sebastian, Serena and Samantha. Also survived by his loving mother, Rose, siblings, Richard (Donna), Donna Battiston (Eddy), Susan Savedra (Ian Lovatt), Carol Davies (Kim) and sister-in-law Vicky Anderson (Brian). Predeceased by his father, Charles. Ron was a wonderful uncle to his many nieces and nephews. We will all miss Ron's great story telling, his passion for nostalgia, and sense of humour. Many thanks to the staff on 3 West at Southlake Residential Care Village, for their compassion and care. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vescio Funeral Home, 211 McNaughton Rd., Maple. Visitation Wednesday, January 29th, 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-9:00 p.m. Service to follow at the funeral home on Thursday, January 30th, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a reception. www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 26, 2020