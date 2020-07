MCKEE, RONALD KENNETH Ron passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 at home at the age of 89 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Geri for 65 years, brother of Gladys, devoted father of Larry (Ann), Jeff (Peggy), Rob (Jen) and predeceased by son, Brian. Ron's four grandchildren, Lauren, Hailey, Kai and Mitchell adored their Grandad. Ron will be forever missed and loved by all who knew him. Online condolences: www.mountpleasantgroup.com